Harding University recognized as a best college by The Princeton Review

SEARCY, Ark. (September 12, 2019) –– Harding University has been named one of the best colleges in the Southeast, according to the nationally recognized educational services company, The Princeton Review. Harding is one of only four schools in Arkansas to make the list and among 142 institutions the organization recommends in its “Best in the Southeast” section of its website feature “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region.”

This year, 656 colleges across the United States, including Harding, were recognized for being academically outstanding. The Princeton Review editors made their selections based on data the company collected from school administrators at several hundred colleges and surveys that asked students questions about their school’s academics, administration, campus community and themselves. The answer format uses a five-point Likert scale to convert qualitative student assessments into quantitative data for school-to-school comparisons.

“This ranking not only reflects Harding’s academic excellence, it reflects the kind of students who choose to attend,” Dr. Bruce McLarty, University President, said. “It’s an honor for the University to be nationally recognized, not only for its academics, but also for the unique and transformative environment we offer.”

The 142 colleges who were selected as the “Best in Southeast” are located in 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

View the University’s profile on the Princeton Review at princetonreview.com

The Princeton Review’s mission is to provide personalized, innovative, best-in class private tutoring, test prep, and admission products and services to help students achieve their academic goals.