Harding University launches master's program in athletic training

SEARCY, Ark. (News Release) — The Harding University College of Allied Health and Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences will offer a Master of Science in athletic training beginning summer 2020. The application via the ATCAS system opens July 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

The MSAT is a two-year professional program designed to provide essential knowledge, skills and dispositions necessary for successful careers and servant leadership in the athletic training profession.

“The curriculum will not only be unique through its focus on interprofessional collaboration, evidence-based practice, general medical experiences, and cultural competence, but also it is centered on Christianity,” Brian Cox, professor and director of athletic training, said. “Faculty and staff believe their classrooms and clinical sites are areas for mission and strive to train students in not only athletic training but also servant leadership.”

In addition to traditional classroom instruction, learners will participate in various experiential opportunities.

“Students will gain hands-on experience through domestic, international and immersive clinical practicums,” said Cox.

Clinical rotations will include but not be limited to collegiate athletics, secondary school athletics, recreational athletics, orthopedic clinic, concussion clinic, general medical clinic, and rehabilitation. During the fall of their second year, learners will spend eight weeks immersed into their respective clinical rotation. Students will focus solely on clinical responsibilities rather than didactic coursework in an effort to gain an appreciation for the day-to-day experiences of an athletic trainer.

Included in the curriculum and cost of attendance, students will spend six weeks in Florence, Italy. During this summer semester, learners will complete required coursework as well as gain clinical experience with the Guelfi Firenze football team — a member of the Italian Federation of American Football. Students will experience firsthand the health care system from a global perspective.

Upon successful completion of the MSAT program and Board of Certification Exam, the graduate will be prepared to enter the health care profession as an athletic trainer. Numerous work settings include universities/colleges, high schools, hospitals/clinics, occupational health, performing arts and military.

To learn more about the MSAT program, visit harding.edu/msat or call 501-279-5752.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents all 50 states and 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral levels; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Chile, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. Harding is ranked No. 3 nationally in student engagement by the Wall Street Journal for 2019. For more information, visit harding.edu.