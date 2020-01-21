1  of  4
Hands-on classes inspire Benton High students

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON, Ark. – Benton High School is giving its students a taste of possible careers with some hands-on classes.

The school now offers everything from sports medicine to introduction to teaching.

They hope to guide students to success after high school.

The sports medicine class allows kids to do more than just learn from a textbook. They learn to tape ankles, look for injuries with an ultrasound machine, even dissect a human cadaver.

Class teacher, T. J. White, tells us kids are more likely to focus on the next step in education after high school if they see and learn about a potential career.

