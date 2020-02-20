1  of  3
Goodwill’s Excel Center expanding to accommodate 350 students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Construction has kicked off for Goodwill’s expanded Excel Center on the city’s southwest side.

The high school for adults is located along Scott Hamilton Drive.

The expansion will increase accommodation to 350 students.

It is a real high school, not a GED program, and is the only school of its kind in the state.

Students have access to free drop-in childcare, tutoring, life coaches and transportation assistance.

Construction is scheduled to be complete in July.

For enrollment information, call 501-372-5100.

