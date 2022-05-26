LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After two schools’ graduation ceremonies were postponed Tuesday, the Little Rock School District held four graduations at War Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

“I thought everything went pretty smoothly,” said Kelon Torres, a Parkview graduate. “I’m just really happy.”

Safety is on parents’ minds after recent shootings outside graduations in Hot Springs and North Little Rock. This also comes two days after an elementary school massacre in Texas. Little Rock Police and the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office had a large presence at the ceremonies Thursday.

“We are assisting LRSD to make sure we provide adequate safety for the graduation,” said Sgt. Eric Barnes. “Many of the plans were made by LRSD Safety and Security and many agencies are working to ensure the safety. Our school officers will be present for the graduation.”

The sense of joy felt by families outweighed any fears they might have had.

“I’m just so proud of my boys,” said Aurea Torres, whose twins graduated. “Woohoo!”