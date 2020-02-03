Education Matters: Stock Market Game teaches students money management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Little Rock School District Students are taking advantage of a great tool that teaches them money and investing skills.

“It depends on what’s happening. Like it goes up and down and it can do different things, financial things,” says Lucy Byrd, Dunbar Magnet Middle School Student.

She’s confident that putting her money on Tesla and Amazon will have a great return rate.

“You would go up 8.73 percent,” she explains.

This isn’t Lucy’s first time playing the Stock Market Game. She and other Little Rock School District (LRSD) students are learning about money management. Economics Arkansas, which is facilitating the initiative in the Natural State, says this type of education is critical.

“Headline news every day almost tell us the staggering amounts of debt that people incurred and perhaps it’s because they didn’t have a foundation at a young age,” says Marsha Masters, Economics Arkansas Associate Director.

First Financial Bank of Little Rock presented a $2,835 check to LRSD’s Dunbar Magnet.

Helping set that foundation is First Financial Bank of Little Rock. They presented a $2,835 check to Dunbar Magnet Middle School that will cover team fees. This will allow 517 students to participate in the Stock Market Game.

“Most of my students come from poor families and probably aren’t really exposed to the stock market at all,” says Bill Delsa, Stock Market Game Teacher.

To gage their interest, Bill Delsa relates the game to things kids know and like. He’s proud to see the game improve their research and analytical skills that help them understand math, economics and global events.

Bill Delsa teaches kids about the Stock Market Game

“This teaches me a lot about where I want to put my money when I get older,” says Lucy.

The Stock Market Game is an investment simulation competition for students ages 4-12. It challenges them to a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio live in the US securities market.