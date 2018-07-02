Education Matters: PCSSD Welcomes New Superintendent Video

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - "You can't create excellence from a deficit thinking model. You can't intervene your way to achievement," says Dr. Charles McNulty.

Today the Pulaski County Special School District is welcoming its new superintendent, Dr. Charles R. McNulty.

With a $7 million budget shortfall, and PCSSD dipping into reserves to fund school construction projects, there is no doubt, Dr. Charles McNulty is walking into a budget mess.

"We have to focus on our obligations toward equity. We have to focus on every community we serve," says Dr. Charles R. McNulty.

Watch the video above to hear about the plans Dr. McNulty has for the school district.