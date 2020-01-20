Education Matters: Maumelle Sophomore earns perfect score on ACT

MAUMELLE, Ark.– Maumelle High School Sophomore, Eva Casto, is very involved at school. The 15-year-old is a part of the Beta Club, golf team, and also plays in the school band. Now, Eva has something else to be proud of, acing the ACT.

“We were expecting like a 33 or 34, so a perfect score was a big surprise,” explains Eva Casto, aced the ACT.

This was Eva’s third time taking the test. As a freshman last year, she earned a 31, but after countless hours of studying, she got a 36 this time around.

“I took a lot of practice tests from prep books like the official ACT guide or websites,” she says.

6 hours on Sundays were dedicated to preparing for the ACT. Then, a week before the big exam, she studied one section every day.

“I would recommend keeping your incorrect answers and then reviewing them the week before the test,” says Eva.

Her school guidance counselor, Chassie Tidwell, has been working with Eva this past year and says she couldn’t be more proud of the hard work and results Eva produced.

“It’s not often many students make a perfect score at all, like 1 percent, so for her to accomplish that as a 10th grader, it’s phenomenal,” says Chassie Tidwell, Guidance Counselor.

Chassie is also looking forward to the impact Eva will be making on her peers. Eva recently shared with her that she plans to pay it forward through a lunch club.

“She wants to teach her peers some of her strategies, maybe how she was able to do well on the ACT,” says Chassie Tidwell, Guidance Counselor.

Eva hopes to help other students with the big test in hopes of seeing more students get the perfect score.

“That was the best Christmas gift I could ever get,” says Eva.

Eva says she couldn’t have done it without her teachers, counselor, and her parents. She doesn’t know where she wants to go to college, but says she wants to major in Chemistry because she likes medicine and wants to help people.