Education Matters: Lunch buddies, mentor program in Blytheville

Blytheville, Ark. — The city of Blytheville is working to cut down on crime.

Mentors are working to make a positive change in the lives of the youth. They start in the school system with simply sitting down for a lunch.

It takes a village to raise a child, and that village is Blytheville.

They have created a mentor program called Lunch Buddies.

Every Thursday and Friday community members take a few hours to meet with students specially picked by attendance and behavior.

From local government officials to other parents and students. They want to genuinely give that “extra love” the city needs.

Two of the volunteers are teenagers themselves.

Blytheville high school student athletes give up their lunch time to join in on the movement.

Every conversation is an effort to make a difference in their community.