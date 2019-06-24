Education Matters: Kids Take Part In One Of A Kind Summer Zoofari Camp

Little Rock, AR- The Little Rock Zoo’s Zoofari camps for kids continues to expand with many tools to educate children about conservation and zoo operations. This summer, kids are doing fun and engaging activities that are creating a roaring good time. Close-up encounters with animals, make the Little Rock Zoo the perfect place to go wild.

“It’s only a week worth of camp, but we’re helping to bridge that gap when they’re not in class,” says Brian Kutsch, Little Rock Zoo Conservation Education Curator.

Brian Kutsch says the program is growing year after year. This year, Zoofari has added camps for 12-14 year olds. One gives teens a behind the scenes look at what zookeepers do. Through a partnership with the Arkansas Innovation hub, kids can learn how technology saves animals and conserves nature.

“There could be medical imaging things if you’re trying to see if the animal is pregnant. You could have webcams where we are doing behavioral studies with animals, using technologies in that matter,” says Kutsch.

Recently, McClarty came in to help sponsor the purchase of buildings where kids will learn about zoo operations. The 5-year partnership also provides scholarships for kids to attend these summer camps.

“If it wasn’t for community partners like that, a lot of this just wouldn’t be possible,” says Kutsch.

Whether it’s learning about the monkeys or hanging out with the penguins, Zoofari is a cool time to meet new friends and grasp onto a one of a kind educational experience. About 2 years ago, there were 100 students taking part in Zoofari. This year, the zoo is seeing more than 500.

For more information on the camps, visit https://www.littlerockzoo.com/zoofari-summer-camp