Education Matters: Kids learn functional skills through coffee business

CABOT, Ark.– Scoop, pour and blend. There’s something brewing inside a classroom at Eastside Elementary in Cabot.

“It’s a nice little ray of sunshine on Thursday mornings,” says Laura Newman, Special Education Teacher.

A group of kids are learning what it takes to run a business. The class is preparing orders for teachers, who look forward to their morning cup of joe. They’re called Busy Beans, and kids are excited to do business. Laura Newman says the program helps her students with functional skills.

“They need to learn kitchen safety. They need to learn you don’t touch things when they are hot, the difference between cold and hot, and they need to interact with other people,” says Newman.

Newman has her students collect the payment after delivering an iced or hot beverage to their number one customers.

“It just lifts our spirits just if we’re having a rough day getting to see them excited about delivering the coffee and then getting to interact with our kids,” says Amy Champlin, Kindergarten Teacher.

As you can imagine, Busy Beans stays busy, but through the daily grind, children find time to enjoy activities in classrooms they visit.

“The best experience is seeing the other children’s faces and the other teachers when they get to experience my classroom,” says Newman.

Plus, seeing how much her students have grown since the launch of their new coffee club. The class has plans to expand. It would like to start offering snacks and sodas for teachers, and operating more than once a week.