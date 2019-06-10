Education Matters: Flooded classes work to finish school year at new location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The flood a North Little Rock school to shut its doors last week.

Even though just two weeks of school were left, staff at the Capitol City Lighthouse Charter School are making sure the kids finish the semester.

Desks and laptops, school essentials that are providing these students with a sense of normalcy.

“It was going to be the same faces just in a different location,” says Principal Sarah Shannon.

Recently, several hundred kids at Capitol City Lighthouse Charter School in North Little Rock have been going to school in Jacksonville.

Why? The rising river levels flooded the campus.

“It just made me so proud of my staff that everybody jumped on board got anything and everything that needed to be done, from hauling sandbags to moving furniture to moving curriculum,” says

Sarah Shannon.

The floodwaters didn’t force students and staff out of the class completely.

They say their education matters, and so they’re staying focused to complete the remainder of the spring semester.

“Teaching math. This morning I walked into kindergarten. They were singing their abc’s, they’re going over their sight words,” Sarah Shannon.

Ideas were like an open book as staff came together quickly to figure out plans, from providing lunch to transportation.

Another lesson students are taking away from this experience.

“I think they’re learning that their teachers are all in for them,” says Sarah Shannon.

While the water is overtaking their school, it’s not flooding their spirits as they work together to provide an education for students.