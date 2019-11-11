Education Matters: Flair for Learning recognizes students for positive actions

CABOT, Ark.– Kindness, courage, and resilience. These are some actions students are displaying on campus and their teachers are doing something outside the box to recognize them for it.

“It makes me strive to have good integrity,” says Carson Munday, Cabot Freshman Academy Student.

Freshman students are working for buttons. Carson Munday say it’s worth it and appreciates how its effected his behavior at school. He’s earned three buttons so far: grit, kindness and optimistic.

“I felt very motivated to continue making good decisions,” says Munday.

It’s those good decisions teachers are promoting through “Flair for Learning,” a new program implemented this fall semester at Cabot Freshman Academy. When teachers see a student go above and beyond, they award them with a button.

“It really motivates them to do a little bit extra which for some is very hard,” says Barbie Walker, Oral Communication Teacher.

Students have their eye on the prize. Bailee Beaver has quite the collection on her backpack.

“The grit one is just showing hard work, and the smiley face one is people who always have a smile on their face,” says Bailee Beaver, Freshman.

Sometimes kids work for them, while other times it all comes naturally.

“I would sometimes go and talk to other students who don’t really get to be noticed as much,” says Beaver.

Teachers say this is what Flair for Learning is all about. It’s building character and creating comradery.

“All about those special values that every student has. Kindness, generosity, the talent that they have for helping others,” says Jane Balgavy, Communications Teacher.

While these buttons are small, they’re making a big difference on campus.

“It has changed our student body on our mentality on how we act every day,” says Beaver.

Right now, hundreds of buttons are proudly being worn on campus. Students who have the most are awarded with various things like a sonic drink, candy or a free tardy.