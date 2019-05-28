Education Matters: Conway Man Recognized As AR Substitute Teacher of the Year Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Conway, AR- Working with kids has always been George Yarbrough's calling. He's only been a substitute teacher at Conway Schools for 13 and a half years.

"Any day between August and end of May, I'd rather be in the classroom with kids like this, than be anywhere in the planet," says George "Mr. Ron" Yarbrough, Substitute Teacher.

Kids know him as Mr. Ron. When he fills in, he follows the lesson plan, but adds a little spin to it.

"I always like to get them in a good mood and get them on my side, tell them a silly joke or 2, tell them I can get them a magic pencil and turn them into frogs which I can," says Mr. Ron.

Mr. Ron says he learned that in a course of being in kindergarten through 12th grade, students will have a substitute to the equivalent of one year. That's why he believes what he does is important.

"He is the best sub in the world," says Luci, Kindergarten student.

Turns out, so many others agree with Luci. Mr. Ron was awarded Arkansas Substitute Teacher of the Year.

"I was dumbfounded, flabbergasted," says Mr. Ron.

As a Nursing Home Administrator for years, he never imagined what life after retirement would look like, and the impact he would have on these kids.

"Whenever I'm sad in the mornings and I see him, I get super duper happy," says Avrin, 4th Grade Student.

"He's kind of a part of my family," says Luci.

"Luci had me come over for Thanksgiving and if that's not special I don't know what is," reacts Mr. Ron.

What's just as special, parents and former students who are now in college remember Mr. Ron years later.

"They always say you were funny and you were silly, and we always had fun," he says.

That is one thing Mr. Ron hopes kids will learn from him. But to also learn to listen and follow directions, and just as important be kind to others. He plans to substitute until he can no longer do it.