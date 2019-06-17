Education Matters: CALS Summer Reading Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) is running one of its most popular programs of the year.

It’s the Summer Reading Club.

“During the summer months you’re going to have kids who lose ground in terms of their reading skills,” explains Ellen Samples, CALS Youth Services Coordinator.

Like the spine of a book, CALS is holding reading sessions, activities and guest speakers together for its Summer Reading Program.

“Magic Shows, concerts, hands on science things,” Samples says.

The goal is to bind kids with an experience that encourages them to pick up a book.

This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.”

Samples says they want to relate the stories to something hands-on so kids get excited about it.

“I think it’s just a great service that we can offer to our patrons and kids in our community who may not be able to go to camps,” adds Samples.

Arkansas Game & Fish, puppeteers, and other guests are stopping by the program.

Five-thousand kids are signed up for it.

The libraries are accessible throughout the week to prepare kids for the next school year.

“We’re encouraging reading, we’re encouraging exploration and discovery, hands-on learning,” Samples says.

And kids love it..leaving them even more bound to read.

It’s not too late to sign up for the CALS Summer Reading Club and it’s free.

CALS also offers various programs during the summer.

Click here for more information.