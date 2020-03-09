Education Matters: Cabot Freshman gets perfect score on PSAT

CABOT, Ark. — Studying for the PSAT became a routine for Aaliya Abhilash.

The 13-year-old goes to Cabot Freshman Academy, and is the first at the school to ace the PSATS.

“I think it was just a lot of preparation.” says Aaliya.

Aaliya set aside time for several weeks leading up to the big test on top of her classes, being in key club, quiz bowl, future business leaders of America and Volleyball, getting a perfect 1440 score was her number one priority.

“Found it fairly easy because I took the PSAT last year as well and so I had some experience with it as well.” says Aaliya.

Aaliya also took the SAT’s twice which helped her prepare for the PSATS. Now that she checked this off the list; she is looking forward to preparing for the next big exam.

“I’m really happy about it. I’m excited because next year is the PSAT and NMSQT so I’m excited to see how I perform on that.” says Aaliya.

The NMSQT is the National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. A standardized test given by the college board.

Scholarships are awarded to students based on scores. For now though, Aaliya is soaking in a major victory.

“It means a lot to me because I am very academically oriented and I was very happy with that.” says Aaliya.