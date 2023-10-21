NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A dedication ceremony marked the opening of a new dorm at Shorter College in North Little Rock Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell Hall is named for Bishop Michael Mitchell of the 12th Episcopal District of the AME Church.

College officials say the state-of-the-art dorm will provide comfort and accommodations to students at one of the fastest-growing campuses in central Arkansas.

Mitchell was on hand for the ceremony and expressed hope that the return of student housing would be a new opportunity for the school.

“The hope and prayer is that, first of all, to have residential life back on the campus of Shorter College after 25 years for students who are coming to Shorter College not just here in Little Rock but from out of the city, out of the state of Arkansas,” he said.

Students first moved into the dorms in August. At that time, school officials said it was the first of three dorms planned for the next five years, which once filled will almost double enrollment.

Shorter College is a two-year liberal arts college founded by the AME Church 137 years ago.