Comcast partners with Central Arkansas Boys and Girls Clubs to bring WiFi community spaces to students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More opportunities for students and families in Central Arkansas will be coming soon thanks to Comcast’s new “LiftZones”.

Comcast announced Friday that they have partnered with three community organizations in Little Rock and North Little Rock to open three Xfinity WiFi-connected “LiftZones” to support low-income families and students impacted by COVID-19.

The three locations Comcast has partnered with are the Dalton Whetstone Boys and Girls Club at 46 Harrow Drive in Little Rock, The Penick Boys and Girls Club at 1201 Leisure Place in Little Rock, and the Wetherington Boys and Girls club at 1212 Jim Wetherington Place in North Little Rock.

These “LiftZones” will provide WiFi hotspots in a safe community space that allows for students to get online and participate in distance learning and do homework.

The club director at the Dalton Whetstone Boys and Girls Club Margaret Lewis said she is very honored to join Comcast in their push to help students.

"We are extremely honored to join Comcast to make Lift Zones a reality for our community members," stated Margaret Lewis, Club Director, Dalton Whetstone Boys and Girls Club. "Offering free internet access is essential with so many who face hurdles to getting online."

These three locations are just part of the new Comcast program to bring more than 1,000 “LiftZones” around the country.