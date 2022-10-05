LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A deadline is approaching for students and teachers to participate in a leadership series at the Clinton Presidential library.

The Clinton Presidential Center announced Wednesday that the deadline for its Student Presidential Series program applications is Oct. 17. The Nov. 4-6 program is open to high-school students and K-12 educators.

The program is offered at no cost to participants. Educators may be able to receive professional development credit or a stipend for participating.

The program will provide an in-depth look at the process of presidential leadership, the importance of civic participation and the tactics of turning knowledge into action. The announcement stated that student participants would build their capacity for future leadership and educators would enhance their abilities to support student development.