LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An institute program is being prepared at the Clinton Presidential Center to provide development for educators teaching the Holocaust.

The Little Rock center’s Arkansas Civic Education Institute will provide an immersive weekend-long professional development program for middle and high school educators. Its next event is planned for November on teaching the Holocaust, which was recently made a mandatory subject in Arkansas schools.

A center representative said its Anne Frank installation would be central to the November ACE curriculum in light of the Holocaust. ACE will use the installation to help educators gain a deeper understanding of the period and its historical significance.

The program will place an emphasis on strategies to incorporate primary source records into developing classroom discussions.

Educators who complete the program will receive 12 hours of professional development credit.

The application period is now open and will remain so until Oct. 10 for the Nov. 3 – 5 weekend program. Applications may be made online at ClintonFoundation.org/ACEInstitute.