Clinton Foundation to give away thousands of books

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Thousands of new children’s books will be given away to kids across Pulaski County thanks to a generous donation from Penguin Young Readers secured by the Clinton Foundation early childhood initiative, Too Small to Fail. The “Read, White, and Blue” book giveaway will begin this week, before the Independence Day Holiday, and continue until all books are distributed.

Wednesday, July 1 – Thursday, July 2

Available through curbside pick-up at participating CALS branches and during lunch meal distribution from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at:

• Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr., Little Rock
• Fletcher Library located at 823 N Buchanan St., Little Rock
• Helping Hand located at 1601 Marshall St., Little Rock
• Hensley/Woodson Community Center located at 5204 W. Hensley Rd., Hensley
• Hillary Rodham Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center located at 4800 W. 10th St., Little Rock
• Main Library located at 100 S. Rock St., Little Rock
• McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock
• Nixon Library located at 703 W Main St., Jacksonville
• Rooker Library located at 11 Otter Creek Ct., Little Rock
• Sanders Library located at 10200 Johnson Dr., Sherwood
• Spanish Jon Apartments located at 5001 W. 65th St., Little Rock
• Terra Vista Apartments located at 4811 Terra Vista Cir., Little Rock
• Terry Library located at 2015 Napa Valley Dr., Little Rock
• Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St., Little Rock

Wednesday, July 1 – Thursday, July 2

Available during dinner meal distribution between 5 – 7 p.m. at:

• King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr., Little Rock
• McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock
• Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd., Little Rock

The books vary in topic and are written for ages ranging from 2 – 12. They were donated by Too Small to Fail‘s publishing partner Penguin Young Readers as part of the Clinton Foundation’s response to support children and families affected by COVID-19. The Penguin Publishing Group is the proud publisher of great writers and gifted storytellers, beloved books and eminent works and is one of the leading trade book publishers in the United States.

Susanne’s Mission

Susanne Brunner is the Morning Anchor on KARK 4 TODAY and also shares weekly education reports. Some have highlighted positive stories about the importance of reading at an early age and ensuring more children have a book of their own. Susanne’s goal is to write stories that teach kids valuable life lessons. She also hopes her published book “Busker the Tusker” helps build a special bond between children and their parents. Growing up, Susanne’s mom told her a special bedtime story that she remembers and holds dear to this day. That memory encouraged Susanne to create a tale of her own to tell, which is how “Busker the Tusker” came to life. Click here to learn more about the book 

 Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks., is a reading initiative she launched in September 2019 to encourage more children to pick up a book to read. Susanne and Busker are visiting schools across Arkansas to read his story and to inspire kids to take the pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks. You can download and print the pledge on this site. Once kids finish their reading adventure, Susanne and Busker will give them a certificate of completion. Her goal is to reach as many kids as possible, teach them the importance of reading, and help make a difference in Arkansas’ reading deficit. What are you waiting for? Join Susanne’s reading adventure!

Arkansas’ Reading Deficit

  • Only 31% of Arkansas’ 4th-grade students are proficient in reading (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • Arkansas ranks in the lower third in reading scores in comparison to other states (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • One-third of Arkansas schools report average literacy scores lower than 25 percent (Department of Education in Arkansas, 2015).
  • Only 39% of Arkansas’ graduating seniors met reading readiness benchmarks on the ACT (2015).

