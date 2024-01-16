LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several school districts in central Arkansas are announcing closures amid the winter weather across the state.

The Little Rock School District also announced that schools and offices will be closed Wednesday. District officials said that all athletic events and activities are also canceled. LRSD officials said that the district will monitor the weather to determine if students and staff will return to campus Thursday.

The North Little Rock School District announced that all schools and central office sites will be closed on Wednesday. NLRSD officials said that all after-school activities, athletic events and practices for Thursday will be canceled.

Officials with Benton Public Schools and Bryant Public Schools also announced that the districts will be closed.

