CALS offers free math tutoring for K-12 students in Pulaski, Perry counties

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Central Arkansas Library System is offering a free virtual math tutoring program for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade in Pulaski or Perry counties.

According to the Pulaski County Special School District, the Count UP after-school math tutoring program matches tutors with students to help with homework and build foundational math and study skills.

Group tutoring is also available.

There will be weekly progress reports for parents, which include the student’s achievements and areas where practice is needed.

The students must be currently enrolled in K-12th, live or go to school in Pulaski or Perry counties and have access to a computer or tablet with a stable internet connection and camera.

The program is also looking for volunteers to tutor, particularly those with teaching experience or math-related experience in STEM and other fields. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and pass a background check. Volunteers under 18 years old will need approval from a parent or guardian.

For more information, visit CALS.org/tutoring.