LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Library System is celebrating big events in September, including National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

In September, libraries across the nation join the American Library Association to encourage signing up for a library card and remind parents that it is the first step toward lifelong learning.

A library card can provide students will tools to succeed in the classroom as well as access to hotspots, professional development classes and several additional educational resources.

CALS will have their Rock, Paper, Run 5K Race Saturday, where attendees will have a chance to sign up for a library card.

To wrap up National Library Card Sign-Up Month, CALS will begin their Six Bridges Book Festival Sept. 25. The festival will include authors, speakers, book discussions, workshops and more.

For more information on how to sign up for a library card and details on upcoming events, visit CALS.org.