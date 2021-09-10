Bryant school leaders: No evidence behind rumors of gun violence at high school

BRYANT, Ark. – School officials in Bryant are telling parents that rumors of gun violence at Bryant High School have been investigated and are not true.

In a note sent to parents Friday, the district said they knew many parents were concerned after hearing the rumors and that the district takes any threat like this seriously.

Officials said the Bryant Police Department and district school resource officers had investigated the issue and found no evidence to back up the rumors that two people were coming to the school to do harm.

The investigators noted that one of the people mentioned did not even go to Bryant High School and was in fact enrolled in another district, where he was in class at the time of the rumored incident. The officer said the second person was located at the school and had been searched.

District officials said that even though the threat had been deemed as not credible, additional security personnel were sent to Bryant High School during the lunch periods and would remain on campus for the rest of the day.

Earlier this week school officials reported that a student had been taken into custody after it was discovered that he had a loaded handgun on school property.

District officials said an investigation into that incident also showed no link to any larger threat of violence.