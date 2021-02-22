Benton schools to go back to virtual classes due to continued water line issues in Saline County

Education

by: Bill Smith

BENTON, Ark. – Students in Benton Public Schools will be heading back to virtual classes Tuesday due to continued issues with local water lines.

Earlier Monday, officials with Benton Utilities announced that a city-wide boil order would continue until further notice, with hopes that they would be able to end the order by Friday evening.

Utility officials said they were working to continue refilling tanks and thanked customers for their efforts to conserve water.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

