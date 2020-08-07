ATU virtual celebration of graduates available beginning Saturday

Arkansas Tech University has developed a virtual celebration of its 2020 spring and summer graduates that will be available for viewing beginning Saturday, Aug. 8. Photo by Liz Chrisman.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- Arkansas Tech University announced Friday it will recognize 1,959 graduates from its 2020 spring and summer during a virtual celebration Saturday, August 8.

The virtual celebration will be available to view starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at www.atu.edu/registrar/graduation.php. It can also be viewed at any point after.

The ATU Office of the Registrar has been in contact with graduates and gave them the opportunity to submit photos for the celebration.

The photos and video messages from Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president, and DR. Barbara J. Johnson, ATU vice president for academic affairs.

According to ATU officials, Bowen and Johnson will confer degrees upon ATU’s Russellville graduates, and Chancellor Bruce Sikes and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Sheila Jacobs will confer degrees upon ATU-Ozark graduates.

The deans of each college- Dr. Jeff Aulgur (College of eTech), Dr. Linda Bean (College of Education), Dr. Jeffrey Cass (College of Arts and Humanities), Dr. Judy Cezeaux (College of Engineering and Applied Sciences), Dr. Russ Jones (College of Business), Dr. Jeff Robertson (College of Natural and Health Sciences) and Dr. Richard Schoephoerster (Graduate College)- will share a tailored message for their students, according to university officials.

Dr. Keegan Nichols, ATU vice president for student affairs, will present Arkansas Tech’s 2020 undergraduate senior awards- Bailey Greenwood of Des Arc (Margaret Young Award), Abiola Sasore of Dunleer, Ireland (Alfred J. Crabaugh Award) and Danielle Duggan of De Queen (Jill Lestage Brown Service Leadership Award).

Richard Harris, chief student officer at ATU-Ozark Campus, will introduce Sarah Womack (Bob Adams Student Award) and George McGehee (ATU-Ozark Campus Spirit Award), both of Ozark, as the recipients of the top student awards at ATU-Ozark Campus for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Amanda Johnson, director of Norman Career Services at ATU, and Dive Pinson, president of the ATU Alumni Association, will speak to graduates about future opportunities and responsibilities as ATU alumni.

Holly Ruth Gale, ATU associate professor of music, will perform the national anthem.

A commencement program will be available for download.

ATU-Russellville graduates can pick up their diplomas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 17-Tuesday, Aug. 18

Dr. Robert Charles Brown and Jill Lestage Brown Hall First Floor Lobby

Wednesday, Aug. 19-Thursday, Aug. 20, and Monday, Aug. 24-Thursday, Aug. 27

Brown Hall Third Floor Lobby

Officials say diplomas not picked up by the end of the day Thursday, August 27, will be mailed.

University officials ask graduates to log in to OneTech and verify their mailing address.

