ATU helps develop new pathway to degree completion

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News Release)–Arkansas Tech University is a founding partner in a new national initiative to aid adults in completing their college degrees.

The ReUp Network is a collaboration between 13 institutions of higher learning that seeks to connect students with some college credit, but no degree with a new opportunity to graduate.

“An estimated 8 million students who have stopped out of college face barriers to re-entry because the school they initially attended may no longer be a fit,” said Sarah Horn, chief executive officer of ReUp Education. “The design of the ReUp Network will enable colleges and universities to not only share best practices and insights, but also create a national on-ramp to expand access to flexible, affordable pathways to college completion.”

According to data provided by ReUp Education, more than 36 million Americans have attended college but have not finished their intended degree.

The ReUp Network will provide those adult learners with access to more than 300 academic programs in high-demand fields such as health care, information technology and business. Two-thirds of the academic programs in the ReUp Network are available online for students seeking a balance between education, work, family and other responsibilities.

“As the recognized statewide leader for Arkansas in social mobility, Arkansas Tech University is a perfect fit for the ReUp Network,” said Dr. Blake Bedsole, vice president for enrollment management at ATU. “We are excited to be among the leaders in a nationwide effort to make degree attainment possible for working adults seeking to build a brighter, more secure future for themselves and their families.”

Other founding partners in the ReUp Network are Bellevue University (Neb.), Brandman University (Calif.), California University (Pa.), Clarion University (Pa.), Ducere Global Business School, Eastern Michigan University, Excelsior College (N.Y.), Old Dominion University (Va.), Salem University (W.Va.), the University of Idaho, the University of Tennessee at Martin and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

