Arkansas Tech University plans to return to normal in-person class schedule, class activities fall 2021

Campus events such as pre-game football tailgating, shown here from 2019, are among the many activities that are planned for resumption at Arkansas Tech University in fall 2021. Photo by Liz Chrisman.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- Arkansas Tech University is preparing to return to a normal in-person class schedule and class activities to return to pre-pandemic status in fall 2021.

ATU President Dr. Robin E. Bowen announced Friday the university intends for its campuses in Russellville and Ozark to resume normal class schedule and campus activities in time for the beginning of the 2021-2022 academic year.

“From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas one year ago, Arkansas Tech University has steadfastly followed and responded to guidance based upon scientific evidence,” said Bowen. “Recent decreases in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, the new standards for gatherings announced this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the proven efficacy and increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines have provided our university with sufficient reason to believe that it will be safe and appropriate to resume full normal operations by August.”

According to university officials, the announcement comes 51 weeks after Arkansas Tech pivoted to virtual classes and remote operations in response to the arrival and spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

ATU resumed limited in-person laboratory instruction during the second summer term in 2020. The 2020-2021 academic year has been conducted through mixed methodology with approximately 25% of courses exclusively online, approximately 25% of classes exclusively in-person and then the remaining 50% in a hybrid environment of some online and some in-person.

University officials say they are operating under phase one of its pandemic recovery framework. If the number of COVID-19 cases remains steady or decreases in the coming weeks, officials plan to transition to phase two of its pandemic recovery framework on Monday, April 12.

One of the changes between the two phases is the number of people permitted to gather in a specific place on campus would increase from 30 to 50.

Mandatory face coverings and social distancing protocols will remain in place on all Arkansas Tech campuses through the end of the spring 2021 semester, according to university officials. The policies and continued progress through the phases of the university’s recovery framework will be reviewed during summer 2021.

“The period of time from March 2020 through the end of the spring 2021 semester will be recorded as one of the most challenging periods in Arkansas Tech history,” said Bowen. “However, it will also be remembered as one of our university’s finest hours. The students, faculty and staff of Arkansas Tech responded to the operational challenges of the pandemic with resilience and the will necessary to continue the daily pursuit of our mission. We developed new and innovative methods for delivering academic programs and services, many of which will continue to benefit us in the post-pandemic environment. Equally impressive and important was the extent to which the people of Arkansas Tech adhered to our safety protocols. As a result, we have been able to successfully mitigate the effects of COVID-19 at Arkansas Tech thus far.

“Now, as we prepare to return to standard operating procedures for fall 2021, we must concentrate our collective energy as an institution on helping our communities and our state recover from the negative economic impact of the pandemic,” continued Bowen. “Students who enroll at Arkansas Tech will find a campus community that is prepared and dedicated to channeling their innate grit in a direction that will lead to meaningful educational experiences, personal growth and career readiness. Bringing the virus under control is only the first step. We must be prepared to grapple with and overcome the economic challenges that will remain when the pandemic ends. Graduates of Arkansas Tech have the skills and the determination necessary to overcome those challenges and build a brighter future.”