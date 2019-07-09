Arkansas teachers in California for Marine recruit experience

SAN DIEGO – Some teachers from Arkansas are in California for a look at what it’s like to be a Marine recruit.

They’re attending the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego as part of an educator’s workshop.

The teachers will be put through their paces over the next few days as part of their own platoon.

The work involved includes some tough physical fitness events like an 880 meter run, 30 lb ammo lift, and buddy lift.

Our Stephanie Sharp is the only reporter traveling with the group to share their experience with the folks at home.

