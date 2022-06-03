LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A total of $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds have been awarded to 30 summer and extended-year learning programs across the state through the Summer Learning Supplemental Grant.

That grant was put forth by The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network.

The second round of ESSER III federal relief funding was allocated to mitigate student learning loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic to support social-emotional development.

The summer awards will provide funding for high-quality summer learning activities, including literacy, STEM, academic support and skill-building, social-emotional learning, health and wellness, enrichment, and workforce development.

Grants range between $35,000 and $75,000 for the award period of May 15 to Aug. 15. The Afterschool and Summer Program competition for the 2022-2023 term will close on July 15, 2022, and can be accessed at aosn.org.

Awardees include school districts and community-based partnership programs such as public libraries, nonprofit organizations, career and technical programs, faith-based organizations, and institutions of higher learning. They will utilize grant awards to address the academic impact of lost instructional time on student learning through evidence-based summer programs

“We are pleased to partner with the Arkansas Out of School Network again to provide additional federal funding to schools and non-profit organizations to enhance student learning this summer and after school this next school year,” Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, DESE deputy commissioner, said. “The awardees for this next round of funding are well-deserving, and we look forward to seeing their programs in action.”

The 30 grant awardees are:

• A Different Stroke of Art, North Little Rock

• Applying Positive Touches / Down and Distance, Little Rock

• Arkansas Delta Solutions, Monticello

• Arkansas Employment Center, Little Rock

• Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, Pine Bluff

• Arkansas School for the Deaf, Little Rock

• Boys and Girls Club Arkansas River Valley, Russellville

• Boys and Girls Club El Dorado

• Boys and Girls Club McGehee

• Carter’s Crew, North Little Rock

• City Youth Ministries, Jonesboro

• Cutter Morning Star School District, Hot Springs

• Fordyce School District

• Four State Urban Development / Literacy Council Bowie & Miller Counties, Texarkana

• Girl Scouts Diamonds, Little Rock

• Gravette School District

• Greenland School District

• Harrison Public Schools

• Hermitage Elementary

• Life Skills for Youth, Little Rock

• Mammoth Spring School District

• Melbourne School District

• Moncrief Game Changer, Little Rock

• Mountain View School District

• Pleasant Grove Baptist Church / SACK, Bald Knob

• Second Baptist Church, Little Rock

• Sheridan Public School District

• Southside School District, Batesville

• TOPPS, Pine Bluff

• William F. Laman Library, North Little Rock

For more information about the ESSER III grant funding program, contact the Arkansas Out of School Network at (501) 660-1012, or visit https://www.aosn.org.