ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State University will face cuts to undergraduate programs and faculty positions after the Arkansas State University System Board unanimously decided Thursday to eliminate 12 programs and 88 faculty positions.

According to a plan revealed by Chancellor Chuck Ambrose, the cuts would save the school nearly $5.5 million through 2024.

More than 20 programs will be affected including early childhood development, human services and criminal justice.

Students who are currently enrolled or set to be enrolled in the affected degree programs will still be able to finish their degrees at the university, according to the plan.

In response to the chancellor’s recommendations, the HSU Faculty Senate voted for a “no confidence” resolution. According to the no-confidence resolution, the faculty senate said that the process for identifying who would be terminated was not correctly followed.

To view more information on the chancellor’s recommendations, visit the Henderson State University website.