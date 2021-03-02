Arkansas State Spelling Bee to be held March 13

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas will sponsor the Arkansas State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 13 at the Arkansas 4-H Center in Little Rock.

The event will be closed to the public due to current pandemic protocols.

According to officials with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, approximately 42,243 students from 294 schools in 57 counties across the state have taken part in local and county contests leading up to the March contest.

One winner from each county is eligible to participate in the statewide spelling bee.

The winner of the state spelling bee will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program.

The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them throughout their lives.

Learn more about the Arkansas State Spelling Bee at www.aecc.com/spellingbee.