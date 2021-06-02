Deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challange Scholarship is July 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) announced on Wednesday that July 1 is the deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery provides tuition assistance to traditional and non-traditional students attending universities and two-year colleges – both public and private – in the state.

The Arkansas lottery has helped raise more than $1 billion in scholarship proceeds and awarded more than 650,000 Academic Challenge Scholarships to students since its inception in 2009.

“For more than a decade, the lottery has helped hundreds of thousands of Arkansans receive the education necessary for success in today’s global economy,” said Maria Markham, director of the Division of Higher Education. “As a result, past recipients are enjoying fulfilling careers and current recipients have the hope of a bright future.”

Traditional students must score at least 19 on the ACT to qualify for the scholarship. The latest ACT score accepted by the Arkansas Division of Higher Education will be from the June testing. Students who have yet to achieve a score of 19 make take the Accuplacer test as a substitute.

Freshman students at four-year colleges receive $1,000 from the scholarship. Second- and third-year students receive $4,000, and senior-level students are awarded $5,000 per year.

At two-year colleges, first-year students receive $1,000 annually, while second-year students are awarded $3,000. To maintain eligibility, students must keep a 2.5 grade point average.

Additionally, students seeking certification for high-demand occupations in healthcare information technology and industrial manufacturing may apply for the Arkansas Workforce Challenge Scholarship, which is also funded by lottery revenue. Students must apply at least 30 days before enrolling in an eligible program.

Finally, funding is available for high school students who wish to start early on receiving credit for college courses through the Arkansas Concurrent Academic Challenge Scholarship. It pays $125 per credit for up to two concurrent-credit courses per semester of the student’s junior and senior high school year.

For more information and to apply, students may visit ASL website.