LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Education said the agency will approve scholarship applications for the school year despite what they said were issues with the FAFSA application system.

The department’s Division of Higher Education stated that it would approve applications so prospective applicants would not have a notification delay due to federal system issues. Officials said the federal 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA, is having technical problems leading to delays.

The federal FAFSA for 2024-2025 was initiated on Dec. 31, 2023, but Arkansas students have had problems with limited time windows of availability and other technical issues, DOE officials said. The problem is multiplied since state financial aid programs are being delayed by not receiving FAFSA information.

The decision to approve scholarships in advance of federal applications will affect the 18,000 to 25,000 Arkansas students who apply for scholarships every year, officials said.

The policy change will only have a limited impact on scholarship application deadlines.

DOE officials said the deadline to apply for the Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship remains March 1, and July 1 is the deadline for the other state scholarships. Because of issues with the FAFSA application, students who are conditionally approved now have until Aug. 1 to complete the FAFSA portion to finalize the award.

Scholarship information for Arkansas students may be found at the ADHE.edu.