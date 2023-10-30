LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas program to get more and better food in front of school students is accepting applications for funding into December.

The program by the state Department of Agriculture will provide up to $5,000 for schools to increase serving fresh fruit and vegetables to students in school cafeterias and elsewhere. The grants will cover equipment purchases to improve school meal quality and increasing how much fresh food a student eats.

The grant period is open through Dec. 8 and is available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities and alternative learning environments. Applicants will need to file a budget proposal and how the equipment will be used to increase fruit and vegetable consumption.

Districts may apply for multiple locations.

Funding for the grants was provided through the United States Department of Agriculture block grant.

Applications may be made on the Agriculture Department website or contact Jessica Chapman with the department for additional information.