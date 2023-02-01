LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.

Multiple schools in central Arkansas announced they would be extending their AMI plans into Thursday.

Little Rock School District said that they would use another AMI day tomorrow, asking students to continue to work with their teachers to complete their remote assignments.

The district also said that all after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities are canceled. Afterschool CARE, as well as LRSD administrative offices, will also remain closed, the district said.

North Little Rock School District said that they will continue with 100% remote learning Thursday.

The district noted that all after-school activities, athletic events, and practices for Thursday are canceled, as all schools and central office sites will continue to be closed.

Conway Public Schools announced in a Facebook post that the district would be continuing remote learning Thursday.

Jacksonville North Pulaski School District announced that all JNPSD schools will be closed to on-site instruction Thursday.

The Pulaski County Special School District announced that they would be having another AMI day Thursday as well as canceling all extracurricular and after-school events.

For more information on any closings, visit our closings page.