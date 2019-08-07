ADE, State Board launch 2019-2020 My Child/My Student Campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Positive and productive communication between parents and teachers throughout the school year helps promote student success in and out of the classroom. To support parents and educators, the Arkansas Department of Education and State Board of Education are launching the 2019-2020 My Child/My Student public awareness campaign.

In its sixth year, the 10-month campaign highlights specific college, career, and community readiness topics, along with student safety and support topics, each month from August through May. The campaign includes links to multiple helpful resources about each topic, as well as guiding questions parents and teachers should consider when communicating about the topics.

“Ongoing communication between parents and teachers is a very important factor in student achievement and success,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “The My Child/My Student public awareness campaign provides valuable tools to help aid that conversation. Together, parents and teachers are helping Arkansas lead the nation in student-focused education.”Topics for 2019-2020 are listed below.

Month  College, Career, and
Community
Readiness Topic  		Student Safety and Support
Topic
August Family and Community
Engagement  		Getting to and from School
Safely 
September G.U.I.D.E. for Life  Mental Health Awareness 
October  R.I.S.E. Arkansas  National Substance Abuse
Prevention Month 
November  Student Success Plans  Anti-Bullying 
December Equity  Safe, Supportive, and
Collaborative School Culture 
January  Mentoring  Child Abduction/Human
Trafficking 
February Career Opportunities  Internet Safety 
March Accessing Community
Supports/Community
Service  		National Nutrition Month 
April  Importance of Good
Communication  		Protective Factors for Children
and Youth 
May  Summer Reading  Summer Meals Programs 

To learn more about the campaign, visit http://bit.ly/MyChild_MyStudent.

