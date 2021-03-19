A-State medical students enjoy successful Match Day

JONESBORO, Ark. – Hard work is paying off for a large group of medical students at ASU after celebrating ‘Match Day’ on Friday.

The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University (NYITCOM at A-State) saw 91% of its students placed into residency programs.

During their final year of medical school, student doctors apply and interview for residencies. Once they’ve completed their interviews, the student doctor ranks their preferred programs, and the programs rank their preferred candidates that they’ve interviewed.

At 11 a.m. Friday, medical students from around the country received an email from the National Residency Match Program (NRMP) informing them of where they’ve matched and where they subsequently will be performing their residencies, which typically start in the first week of July.

NYITCOM at A-State was established to train physicians to help alleviate the physician shortage in Arkansas and the Mississippi Delta region, which is one of the most medically underserved areas of the country. Approximately 40 of those who participated in the Match received positions that will keep them in Arkansas or a Delta state, including 21 students who were placed in Arkansas programs.

Derika Mays, an Osceola native who completed her undergraduate degree at Arkansas State, is among those 21 students staying in Arkansas. She will perform her Internal Medicine residency at NEA Baptist in Jonesboro.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to go to medical school in Northeast Arkansas and stay here for residency,” Mays said, “I feel incredibly blessed to have this opportunity and I look forward to practicing in the Delta once I complete residency.”