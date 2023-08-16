LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s a new school in central Arkansas and it’s unlike any other in the state.

Tylisa Hampton joined KARK 4 Today live at the Arkansas Military & First Responders Academy with an inside look as classes begin Wednesday.

The academy is a tuition-free college prep school where cadets will learn and develop several skills including coding, cybersecurity and pre-engineering as well as emergency medical services.

There are 80 ninth and 10th grade students for the first day and officials with the academy said they will bring in 150 ninth-graders a year.

There are 11 academies across the country, but this is the first one to open in Arkansas and the first school in the state to have a full JROTC program. All cadets will be enrolled in the JROTC program, but officials said they are not required to join the military.

For more information on the Arkansas Military & First Responders Academy, visit AMFRA9-12.org.