43 Ark. college students receive scholarships from LULAC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Forty-three Arkansas college and university students and were awarded scholarships from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
The scholarship recipients will be honored during a virtual gala at 6 p.m. Friday night.
LULAC is also holding a month-long celebration that coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) and will include highlights of the recipients and sponsors on social media.
Here are the list of scholarship recipients:
Carlos Benitez
Computer Science
UA-Pulaski Technical College
Amy Cabrera
Economics and Business
Hendrix College
Gabriela Campanu
Exercise Sciences
UCA
Jenifer Carmona Garcia
Spanish and Elementary Education
UA-Little Rock
Adriana Chable
Associates of Arts-General Studies
Shorter College
Alexey Chacon-Perez
Nursing
UA-Little Rock
Wilson A. Escobar Garcia
Computer Science
Arkansas Tech University
Selena Garcia
Dietetisc/Nutrition
UAMS
Victor Gomez
Accounting and Art
Hendrix College
Oscar Gomez
Criminal Justice and IT
UA-Little Rock
Alondra Gonzalez
Public Health
UAMS
Francisco Lara
Liberal Arts and Sciences
UA-Pulaski Technical College
Luis Lara
Politics and Spanish
Hendrix College
Oscar Lara Perez
Business Administration and HR
Arkansas Tech University
Angel Lopez
Accounting
Arkansas State University
Juan Lopez
Architecture and Accounting
Shorter College (Associate of General Studies)
Monica Martinez
Politics and French
Hendrix College
Jaqueline Mondragon
Health Science
University of Central Arkansas
Janette Munoz
Nursing and Spanish
UA-Little Rock
Faith Ochoa
Health Studies and Spanish
Arkansas State University
Javier Ortiz
Doctorate of Pharmacy
UAMS
Jose Palma-Torres
Liberal Arts & Sciences
UA-Pulaski Technical College
Esmeralda Ramirez
Economics
University of Central Arkansas
Karla Ramirez
Nursing
UA-Little Rock
Lesly Reyes
Nursing
University of Central Arkansas
Jennifer Reyes-Guerrero
Undecided
UA-Pulaski Technical College
Elizabeth Rios
Radiology
UAMS
Noelia Romero-Lopez
Elementary Education and Spanish
Arkansas Tech University
Elizabeth Santillan
Nursing
UA-Little Rock
Kirsten Stiller
Occupational Therapy Doctorate
University of Central Arkansas
Kassandra Torres Sanchez
Political Science and Spanish
UA-Little Rock
Luis Velasquez
Civil Engineering
UA-Little Rock
Melissa Velazquez
Business
University of Central Arkansas
Katheryn Vivar
Accounting and Marketing
Arkansas State University
Lillybeth Arevalo
General Studies
UACCM
Emily Bolanos
Digital Marketing and Management
Arkansas Tech University
Adolfo Delgado
Nursing
Arkansas Tech University
Evalisbeth Garcia Diazbarriga
Accounting and Spanish
Arkansas Tech University
Kayla Medina
Biology and Psychology
Arkansas Tech University
Lesly Mendez
Political Science and Spanish
Arkansas Tech University
Josue Mendoza
Arkansas Tech University
Wendy Sierra
Arkansas Tech University
Susana Torres-Lucero
Business Data Analytics and Spanish
Arkansas Tech University
To take part in the virtual gala, click here.
For more information on LULAC, click here.
