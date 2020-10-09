43 Ark. college students receive scholarships from LULAC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Forty-three Arkansas college and university students and were awarded scholarships from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

The scholarship recipients will be honored during a virtual gala at 6 p.m. Friday night.

LULAC is also holding a month-long celebration that coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) and will include highlights of the recipients and sponsors on social media.

Here are the list of scholarship recipients:

Carlos Benitez

Computer Science

UA-Pulaski Technical College

Amy Cabrera

Economics and Business

Hendrix College

Gabriela Campanu

Exercise Sciences

UCA

Jenifer Carmona Garcia

Spanish and Elementary Education

UA-Little Rock

Adriana Chable

Associates of Arts-General Studies

Shorter College

Alexey Chacon-Perez

Nursing

UA-Little Rock

Wilson A. Escobar Garcia

Computer Science

Arkansas Tech University

Selena Garcia

Dietetisc/Nutrition

UAMS

Victor Gomez

Accounting and Art

Hendrix College

Oscar Gomez

Criminal Justice and IT

UA-Little Rock

Alondra Gonzalez

Public Health

UAMS

Francisco Lara

Liberal Arts and Sciences

UA-Pulaski Technical College

Luis Lara

Politics and Spanish

Hendrix College

Oscar Lara Perez

Business Administration and HR

Arkansas Tech University

Angel Lopez

Accounting

Arkansas State University

Juan Lopez

Architecture and Accounting

Shorter College (Associate of General Studies)

Monica Martinez

Politics and French

Hendrix College

Jaqueline Mondragon

Health Science

University of Central Arkansas

Janette Munoz

Nursing and Spanish

UA-Little Rock

Faith Ochoa

Health Studies and Spanish

Arkansas State University

Javier Ortiz

Doctorate of Pharmacy

UAMS

Jose Palma-Torres

Liberal Arts & Sciences

UA-Pulaski Technical College

Esmeralda Ramirez

Economics

University of Central Arkansas

Karla Ramirez

Nursing

UA-Little Rock

Lesly Reyes

Nursing

University of Central Arkansas

Jennifer Reyes-Guerrero

Undecided

UA-Pulaski Technical College

Elizabeth Rios

Radiology

UAMS

Noelia Romero-Lopez

Elementary Education and Spanish

Arkansas Tech University

Elizabeth Santillan

Nursing

UA-Little Rock

Kirsten Stiller

Occupational Therapy Doctorate

University of Central Arkansas

Kassandra Torres Sanchez

Political Science and Spanish

UA-Little Rock

Luis Velasquez

Civil Engineering

UA-Little Rock

Melissa Velazquez

Business

University of Central Arkansas

Katheryn Vivar

Accounting and Marketing

Arkansas State University

Lillybeth Arevalo

General Studies

UACCM

Emily Bolanos

Digital Marketing and Management

Arkansas Tech University

Adolfo Delgado

Nursing

Arkansas Tech University

Evalisbeth Garcia Diazbarriga

Accounting and Spanish

Arkansas Tech University

Kayla Medina

Biology and Psychology

Arkansas Tech University

Lesly Mendez

Political Science and Spanish

Arkansas Tech University

Josue Mendoza

Arkansas Tech University

Wendy Sierra

Arkansas Tech University

Susana Torres-Lucero

Business Data Analytics and Spanish

Arkansas Tech University

To take part in the virtual gala, click here.

For more information on LULAC, click here.

