4 LRSD teachers, staff surprised with $500 Academy Sports gift cards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- In this time of COVID-19, we enjoy opportunities to bring you good news.

On Wednesday, four teachers in the Little Rock School District received quite a surprise.

They were surprised during school hours and presented with a $500 gift certificate from Academy Sports.

It’s to honor workers who go above and beyond.

The surprises got underway at 8 Wednesday morning at Baseline Elementary.

Annette Delaney almost retired this year.

“They’re such a wonderful administration here, and the culture of Baseline is so, so, so much like family,” Delaney said. “And I didn’t feel that I was ready to give that up, and I love the students and the parents. This is my sixth year at Baseline. I just wasn’t ready to leave.”

Each of the four winners was nominated by coworkers and presented with $500 from Academy Sports.

From Baseline, a group of school administrators, joined by Superintendent Mike Poore, went over to Central High School.

The second teacher recognized is Lead School Counselor Kim Williams.

Williams actually graduated from Central High School.

“On any given day, you can catch me wearing a number of hats, whether it be father, big brother, uncle, facilitator, teacher, counselor, college mentor, scholarship advisor. Counselors do a little bit of everything.”

Williams said he needed a little time to process the award and decide how to spend it, but said his daughter will probably help him.

With the surprises halfway through, the group moved over to Pinnacle View Middle School to drop in on teacher Kristi Ward.

Ward spent quarantine reaching out to students and parents and delivering science supplies.

She’s already planning how to use her prize for her students.

“Probably use some of it in class, because it’s hard right now to figure out what we can do that’s still hands-on in this setting, and then also do with our virtual kids,” Ward said.

Her 15-year-old daughter might get a surprise too.

For the fourth and final stop of the day, the group went over to Jefferson Elementary.

That’s where we find Lead Custodian Kisha Dunn, who had no idea this was her party.

“It’s going to help out a long way,” Dunn said. “I appreciate that because it came right on time. I jump in and help as much as I can. I interact with kids. Just being there, talking to them, supporting them and keeping this building clean, campus clean, yard clean.”

