175 Schools to receive $6.7 million in Recognition Program funds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Secondary and Elementary Education are pleased to announce that $6,700,100 will be awarded to 175 public schools through the Arkansas School Recognition Program.

The Arkansas School Recognition Program (authorized by Ark. Code Ann. § 6-15-2107) provides awards to the top 10 percent of schools that achieve high student performance on the state-required assessments in grades three through 10. Awards also are given to the top 10 percent of public schools that achieve high student academic growth, which includes high school graduation rates where applicable. Awards announced today are based on assessment results from the 2018-2019 school year and graduation rates from the 2017-2018 school year.

“Each year I am always excited when these awards are announced,” Hutchinson said. “The 175 schools receiving this recognition have demonstrated their commitment to education and student learning. I commend the students and educators for their hard work and focus on achieving high expectations. They deserve this honor and serve as models of excellence to schools across the state.”

Schools receiving recognition funds are required to establish a committee to determine how to use the funds. Funds must be used for faculty and staff bonuses, educational equipment and materials, or personnel to assist with improving or maintaining student performance. The committee will include the principal, a teacher, and a parent representative.

The totals for each category are listed below. To see the complete list of schools and award amounts, go to https://bit.ly/1Mp0o1d.