Education Matters: One school district is changing its library system for the new age

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A school district is re-branding its traditional library format into a versatile library learning center.

The library has always been a place to check out books, read and study.

But over time teacher librarians, like Traci Matthews, have noticed more needs to be done to accommodate students and ever changing technology.

“You see their confidence level increase because of things they can learn in here.” says Matthews a PCSSD Teacher Librarian.

At the Pulaski County special school district, libraries have evolved overtime into Library Media Centers, and now are changing to be called “Library Learning Centers”.

It’s a place where you can do more than just check out a book and do research.

Now students can do collaborative maker space activities.

“That can be anything from legos, puzzles, anything robotic related, 3D printing.” said Matthews.

It’s hands-on learning that fosters critical thinking skills and boost self-confidence.

The district hopes its library learning centers will help with the teaching and learning process through instruction, resources and information sharing.

“We realized these are more than just a library filled with books” said Alicia Gillen a PCSSD school board member.

Gillen is excited to see how students will continue to utilize an innovative space to broaden their minds. The idea to change the name came from the district’s library media specialists.

“I think the word innovation just comes to mind initially and it shows just the forward progress of our media specialists around the district to make their space just more friendly and user friendly.” said Gillen.

With the new state library standards; along with the change of the name of the library the media specialist will now also go by Teacher Librarians.

“I talk to these teachers and ask what are you doing in your classes that you would like to see me talk about with the students.” said Matthews.

Matthews wants the Library Learning Center to be an extension to the classroom where everything they learn complements one another.