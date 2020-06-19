Education Matters: NLRSD to create “Reopening Task Force” to plan 2020-2021 school year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This week, the North Little Rock School District announced plans to create a task force that would look into reopening ideas and options for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a YouTube video, Interim Superintendent Keith McGee laid out several options the task force would look at. The first option is to create a virtual academy that would be 100 percent online. The second option is alternate day attendance plan that focuses on blended learning. Lastly, it would consider all students returning back to school in a normal setting, but adhere to all guidelines set by CDC and state leaders.

McGee says the Reopening Task Force would consist of various community and district stakeholders. The goal is to collect input from parents, students, teachers and community stakeholders about the three possible ideas and options for the fall semester. There are a few surveys they’d like folks to take part in on its website.

Click here to watch McGee’s announcement.