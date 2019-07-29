Education Matters: A theater in Little Rock, teaching kids life-long lessons.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An award-winning theater department in Little Rock was recognized once again.

Susanne Brunner takes us inside the Anthony School and how this program is helping with student development.

14-year-old Claire Barnes says that getting involved in the theater at the school has molded her as a person.

Nicole Mann the director of the program, gives it the guidance and direction that makes it so popular for the students.

Every grade at the school from Pre-K to 8th grade put on a play with each child having a role somewhere in the play.

“You learn about literature and you learn how to tell a story and you understand character development and it really helps with reading skills and speaking skills and I think all of those things are really important in the classroom,” said Mann.

“Every single person in the theater is super nice. There’s like no mean person in the theater, so it was easy to make friends.” said Barnes

Claire is proud to say thanks to the program for teaching the importance of believing in yourself and working as a team.