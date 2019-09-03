Education in Focus in September Mayor Scott to Host Roundtable, City Launches New Learning Initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — On Tuesday, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced several events to spotlight education during the month of September, including the launch of a pilot initiative to promote social emotional learning in Little Rock public schools. Events include an education roundtable, campus visits to public, public charter, and private schools, and a partnership with the Little Rock School District (LRSD) to promote attendance.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall Rotunda, Mayor Scott will hold a press conference to present his plans regarding the future of LRSD. “Our top educational priority remains the Little Rock School District being returned to local control,” Mayor Scott said. “The city of Little Rock must help our public school district succeed. Children’s futures are at stake. It’s time to act.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. at Cloverdale Middle School Mayor Scott will join LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore for a press conference to bring awareness to the district’s efforts and success in addressing absenteeism. Before the press conference begins, Mayor Scott will visit with students and teachers at Cloverdale, as well as those at Baseline Elementary. Other visits include to Parkview High, Pulaski Heights Middle, and Lisa Academy K-6 on Sept. 6 and Episcopal Collegiate School on Sept. 17.

On Monday, Sept. 9 from 9am until noon, city, county, and state education leaders will gather at the UA Little Rock Bailey Alumni & Friends Center for a comprehensive discussion about education in Little Rock from prenatal through adulthood, including non-traditional delivery.

“Our city’s future is dependent on how well we train and prepare the next generation, as research shows cities that invest in birth-through five programs see a 13% annual rate of return on their investment. This Roundtable sets the stage for the City and diverse education partners to develop innovative solutions to provide our children and those who are non-traditional students with high-quality education they deserve.”

On Sept. 23, a pilot social emotional learning program will launch in three LRSD elementary schools: Brady; Meadowcliff; and Stephens. Each school’s faculty and staff will be trained in a comprehensive curriculum designed to promote emotional and social competencies and reduce aggression and behavior problems in elementary school-aged children (grades K-6).