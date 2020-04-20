Economic task force to meet sometime this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A big announcement over the weekend by the Governor as he inched closer to re-opening our economy.

The new norm… curbside only at restaurants and doors closed at hotels all due to COVID-19.

“To be open and be open safely, said Charlie Spakes a task force member.

That is the goal as the Governor looks to begin phase one of re-opening our economy on May 4 but in order to do that he’s calling in some additional help.

“I signed an additional executive order that creates the Arkansas economic recovery task force,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Saturday, Hutchinson appointed 27 different industry leaders to help develop a re-opening plan for the state.

“We can be open, but if consumers and workers don’t feel comfortable coming to work or coming to your store then it’s all for nothing anyway,” said Spakes.

Spakes offering a perspective from the grocery and retail industry.

“Our economy is a very multi-faceted economy so we need an approach that comes from every angle,” said Spakes.

Also on the task force is Lorrie Trogden representing banks in Arkansas.

“This gives us a chance as a whole to come together and look at that broad outreach of what needs to happen,” said Trogden.

27 different perspectives with one goal in mind… Getting our economy back while also protecting the public.

The group is set to meet sometime this week.