Easter Sunday Arkansas storm damage reports from National Weather Service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Storms moving through Arkansas Sunday night have left damage in several counties. The National Weather Service shows these reports:

833 PM Star City (Lincoln Co.) Multiple trees and power lines down in Star City.



0819 PM White Hall (Jefferson Co.) Storm spotter reports trees and power lines down in White Hall.

800 PM 1 mile south of Mesa View (Pulaski Co.) Trees down and blocking Kanis Road in West Little Rock.



749 PM 5 miles north of Benton (Saline Co.) Multiple large trees knocked down.



736 PM Malvern (Hot Spring Co.) Multiple trees, power lines, and fences down in downtown Malvern.



731 PM Plumerville (Conway Co.) Multiple trees down in Plumerville.



722 PM Hot Springs (Garland Co.) Public reports multiple trees down, with some on cars in Hot Springs.



720 PM 2 miles north of Morrilton (Conway Co.) Fire department reports trees and power lines down on Hwy. 95 north of Morrilton, blocking the road.



702 PM Pearcy (Garland Co.) Multiple large trees down in Pearcy.



643 PM Ozone (Johnson Co.) Trees knocked down, and blocking Hwy. 21 in Ozone.



639 PM 4 miles northeast of Danville (Yell Co.) Multiple large trees knocked down.



631 PM 3 miles north of Booneville (Logan Co.) Emergency manager reports trees and power lines down at intersection of Hwy. 116 and 23.



631 PM 2 miles southwest of Ranger (Yell County) Emergency manager reports a roof blown off a poultry farm on Hwy. 154 north of Danville.



623 PM 1 mile northeast of Hartman (Johnson County) Trees down and blocking Hwy. 64, west of Clarksville.



623 PM 1 mile south of Hoyt (Johnson County) Emergency manager reports tree down and power out in the Goosecamp area.