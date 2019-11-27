East Texas crash claims life of Arkansas man

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An Arkansas man was killed following an early morning crash in East Texas.

The accident happened shortly before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on US-259, north of Dekalb in Bowie Co.

According to DPS Troopers the driver of a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 with a trailer in tow, 37-year-old Mohammed Anfas Hazuri, of Miramar, FL was traveling north on US-259 when for an unknown reason the driver of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300, 35-year-old Jay Michael Lohse, of Fayetteville AR was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

When Hazuri took evasive action to the left Lohse struck the towed trailer, traveled into a ditch and struck several trees.

Lohse died at the scene. Hazuri wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.